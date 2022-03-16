BRANSON, Mo. — Over 300 baseball teams are getting together for opening day at Ballparks of America. The St. Louis-based tournament will host four weekend tournaments on the five two-thirds scale replicas of major league baseball fields.

The event will begin on March 26 for both local and regional tournaments. Ballparks of America will also host the Ozark Mountain Baseball Charity Classic on April 15 and 16. All spectator gate fees will be donated to Elevate Branson. The non-profit will also get 10% of all Pro Shop, Puzzle Parlour, Operation Laser Tag, concession and restaurant sales.

“Imagine no more substandard, inadequate, motel room living in our area replaced by a fresh, safe, and positive sense of community,” said Matt Grindstaff, the vice president of Strategic Partnerships for Elevate Branson. “Secure housing meets an essential and fundamental need, reduces motel living and homelessness, and lifts individuals in our whole community.”

The spring tournament schedule for Ballparks of America is listed below

March 26-27 – GMB Gold Ring Championship (9U-14U)

April 1-3 – Game7 Spring RING Classic (11U-12U, 14U)

April 8-10 – GMB Can of Corn Classic (10U-14U)

April 16-17 – OMB Charity Classic (9U-12U)

April 22-24 – Game7 Best of the Midwest (9U, 11U-13U)

April 29-May 1 – Game7 Cinco de Branson (9U-13U)

May 6-8 – GMB Mother’s Day Classic (10U-14U)

May 13-15 – GMB The Draft (10U-14U)

May 20-22 – Game7 Spring Championship (10U-11U, 13U)

Ballparks of America said it is proud to help Elevate Branson in its goal to build tiny homes for the homeless in need.

“The MLB has been on pause at spring training sites, but our tournaments are mostly sold out to start the year off right,” said Scott Bailes, Ballparks of America’s general manager. “We added the OMB Charity Classic to raise funds for Elevate Branson and to give teams an extra chance to visit our facility in the spring. We are so excited to work with GMB, Game7 Baseball, Ozark Mountain Baseball and Elevate Branson to start our year off right!”

Anyone wanting to prepare for the spring and summer tournaments at Ballparks of America online.