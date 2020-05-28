Ballparks of America hires Missouri Sports Hall of Famer as New General Manager

BRANSON, Mo. — Ownership for Ballparks of America has hired former MLB pitcher, Scott Bailes, to lead its complex.

The former southpaw for Parkview High School and (southwest) Missouri State played in over 340 professional games between 1986-1998.

Bailes is looking forward to helping the next generation show their skills. “This is 10, 11, 12, 13 year old baseball, and you want it to be perfect. You want it to be fun. You want it to be a great experience.”

Because of the pandemic, fans will b seated every other row. Bailes says there is more work to be done, but he is happy to be around the game.

“There are a lot of regulations,” said Bailes. “This will be the first weekend we are allowed to use the dorms. It’s pretty simple this week; there are only two teams staying overnight. One at each end with their own private bathroom. We’re just slowly working our way up, and hopefully, by July 4, we can open up the dorms and have baseball as it was meant to be. But for now, everyone is happy just to be out on the field playing baseball. “

Ballparks of America’s summer kickoff tournament will begin May 29.