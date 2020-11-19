Ball Foundation awards grant to Taney County library

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation announced the recipients of its 2020 nonprofit grants.

Twenty-five local nonprofits out of the 55 who applied will receive grants and awards totaling up to $219,000.

Ken Homan, a member of the grant selection committee, said he wants this money to help local kids.

“For underprivileged children, and it doesn’t have to be that, but if we can find situations where you know, the old leg up rather than a hand out is what Stanley was all about,” said Homan.

One nonprofit selected for the grant is the Taneyhills Library Club. Club President Kay Girkin said the grant will help add multiple new things to the almost 90-year-old library.

“The Stanley Ball Foundation has been marvelous to Taneyhills Library, and they are the ones that have enabled us to do this wonderful children’s library that we have in here,” said Girkin.

Girkin said Taneyhills Library needs grants to grow because it’s not publically funded like other libraries.

“We still have to work hard to get the money for our operating costs year-round, so it’s a big challenge for us,” said Girkin. “We’re always looking for volunteers and we’re always looking for donation money.”

Locals who frequently stop at the Taneyhills library, like Ron King, said you can really see the excitement on kids’ faces when they come in.

“I sit here and read my book and watch the young people who come in here,” said King. “They go through these books like a box of candy and it’s just cute.”

Taneyhills received $26,000 from the foundation. The other grant recipients are listed below: