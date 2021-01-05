Bald eagles migrating through Dogwood Canyon

LAMPE, Mo. — A local park said more people will have the oppertunity to see bald eagles while they fly south for the winter.

Ryan Hawkins, the education manager at Dogwood Canyon, said this time of year is perfect for spotting bald eagles at the park.

“So, at Dogwood Canyon, where it’s different from most places you would go to to see eagles, is instead of scanning from a distance with a scope or binoculars, we are actually afforded the opportunities to get up close to eagles who might be perched above the stream,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said the literal ‘snow birds’ migrate to the Ozarks from Northern states and even Canada.

“I think it is still a surprise for some people but we’ve had eagle tours for four years now. So, every January, that’s when it peaks for our eagle watching,” said Hawkins.

During the winter months, guests at Dogwood Canyon can learn from park staff about how to spot bald eagles. While it may seem like nothing is there, Hawkins said you just have to look more closely.

“Morning is best,” said Hawkins. “They are going to be more active in the morning. They’re going to be fishing and actively moving up and down the canyon.”

Hawkins said he hopes more people realize how great the park is, especially during January and February.

“So, Dogwood Canyon is not only a great destination throughout the summer months and the warmer part of the year, where most guests visit, but I think a lot of people don’t realize or maybe don’t think of Dogwood Canyon as a destination in the winter,” said Hawkins.