Bakersfield residents to be without power for two hours Friday morning

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- The Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc. is letting residents in the Bakersfield area know to expect a planned power outage Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the reason for the outage is for crews to make system improvements in the Bakersfield area.

Power will be shut off from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will affect the following areas:

  • East side of Bakersfield in the area where HWY 142 and 101 meets
  • continue on HWY 142 for 3 miles east of Bakersfield
  • HWY AR, HWY YY for 1 mile north of HWY 142
  • County Roads 7700, 7730, 7740, 7710, 7880, 7990, 558 and 589

