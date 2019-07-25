Bail bond set for man who crashed into a Springfield home last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Bail bond has been set at one-half million dollars for a man accused of crashing his car into a residence in Springfield last week, going through a bedroom wall and narrowly missing a sleeping teen.

Online court records show that Larry Antone Applegate, 28, was today (7/25/19) deemed to qualify for a public defender and is set to return to court on Sept. 17. He remained in the Greene County Jail at noon today.

Applegate was arrested on July 16 after he was accused of striking the house after he fled from a suspicious-vehicle traffic stop. He is charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Deputies believed Applegate was involved in a prior incident that morning. When Applegate was questioned about the scenario he fled. He had been driving recklessly, reaching up to 89 miles per hour, before crashing into the side of a house, court records show. A passenger was stuck in the car when officers arrived on the scene. She stated that Applegate had fled on foot.

Officers located Applegate just east of the location where the car crashed into the house. Both he and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Applegate was in possession of a gun and ammunition.

At the hospital, Applegate said that he did not remember getting the car at the time of the pursuit. He said he had used methamphetamine for a couple of days and did not remember much. He also said he did not know why he had ammunition and that he should not have been in possession of a firearm because he was a convicted felon.

A girl sleeping in the bedroom of the home crashed into received minor injuries from debris. She was treated on scene by responding medical crew and refused additional care.