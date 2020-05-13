Back to School: here’s what Missouri officials recommend for fall classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The 2020-21 school year is coming sooner than you may think, and it might be the most unconventional school year yet.

This week the Missouri School Board Administration released a 98-page document outlining recommendations for local districts. Recommendations include:

Alternating school days for different grade levels, perhaps some grade levels attend in the morning and others in the afternoon.

Year-round school with alternate breaks to reduce the number of students in a building.

In-person class for younger kids with social distancing enforced, more virtual/online opportunities for older grade levels.

Limiting extracurricular activities.

Alternating recess to limit the number of students on the playground.

Canceling or adjusting sporting events that bring large groups of people together.

KOLR10 is looking into if any local schools plan to implement some of these recommendations in the fall. This is a developing story.