Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Baby recovering after being saved from a hot car by bystanders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ar. — A baby is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from a hot car.

Karlee Spear and Ashlee Danley face charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police say they said they forgot about the baby and are remorseful.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a neighborhood market in Pea Ridge.

Police say customers ended up busting out the car window to get to the child.

The child was unresponsive and had to be cooled inside the Walmart.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the pea ridge police department says Arkansas has no laws that specifically say leaving a child unattended in a car is illegal, however, leaving a child in a car without the air conditioning running or just leaving the car running itself presents a danger.

Depending on the situation, various criminal charges like endangering the welfare of a minor can be applied.

Regardless of the situation, medical services need to be called first.

Bystander Michelle Holt and her husband rescued the baby.

“I want people to be more aware of their surroundings.” Says Holt. “I think that is some of the issues we have people want to mind their own business in most cases you should but if you’re walking through the parking lot just walk around if you see something that looks suspicious call it out and if you see a baby in a car I wouldn’t worry about a charge or anything — get the baby out.”

Holt may be protected from any charges by the state’s good samaritan laws.

The law protects people who in good faith lend emergency care or assistance at the scene from being held liable as long as the actions were not willful misconduct or grossly negligent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now