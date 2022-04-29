BRANSON, Mo. – A mama duck was leading her babies across the Cox Medical Center in Branson when two of them fell in a storm drain.

A Facebook post from Cox Medical Center Branson shared photos of CoxHealth Public Safety officer Cam pulling the trapped ducklings from the drain.

“The great ducky rescue of 2022. This has become a spring tradition for us! Mama waddled by with her babies and two fell in our storm drain! No fear… Cam is here! He scooped them out and the family of the 15 marched off to enjoy this beautiful Friday. #HospitalDuckies#LakeLife”

Cox Medical Center Branson has had sightings of ducks on campus for several years. They are usually seen waddling around in the parking lot and even approaching the ER doors.