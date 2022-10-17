TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 miles to the hospital before she gave birth.

First Responders from Central Taney County Fire Protection District assisted Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics in delivering the healthy baby girl, named Elaine, at 9:06 a.m.

The mother and baby were transported to Cox Medical Center in Branson to be evaluated. They were released a few days later.

Baby Elaine was welcomed by her mother, father, and big brother Conway. Taney County Ambulance District said the mother and baby are both doing well at home.