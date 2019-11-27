Avoiding triggers during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 38% of people surveyed say their stress levels increase during the holiday season according to the American Psychological Association.

“We get invested into the belief that if we get things just right, if we perform just perfectly, then everyone’s going to be happy,” said Karley Murphy, a counselor at Springfield Marriage and Family Institute LLC.

However, Murphy says that’s rarely the case.

“We just don’t have the power or control over how other people feel, and that’s when we can definitely bridge into those feelings of depression and anxiety when we made a lot of effort,” Murphy said. “Spend a lot of time investing into something and the people we did it all for don’t respond in the way that we expected them to.”

This is why Murphy says it’s more important to know yourself, what your triggers are and what kinds of things help you feel healthy and whole.

“Kind of planning out what to expect, knowing that it might be there, having a plan of action can be helpful,” Murphy said. “Talking to trusted people about how they want to deal with it.”

Murphy saying it’s okay to say no to some gatherings and invites.

“Knowing that no is not an unloving word it’s a boundary word that identifies who I am, and what I need,” Murphy said.

Murphy says while it may be tempting to pretend that you’re not at risk of a relapse, the truth is, recovery is a long-term process.

“If we get to a point where we are giving and trying to please everyone else at the expense of ourselves that’s a pretty key indicator that some boundaries either need to be set or modified,” Murphy said.