Ava woman sentenced for husband’s murder from 2017

AVA, Mo. – An Ava woman has been sentenced for first- degree murder in the death of her husband.

Glenda Mason Young was sentenced on July 28, 2020, to life without parole for first-degree murder and 30 years for armed criminal action after shooting her husband, David Young, in the face in 2017.

Glenda alleged that her husband died from an accidental discharge of a firearm while he was cleaning it.

David Young died at the couple’s home in the Squires area.

Glenda Young was arrested May 1, 2018 at the home.