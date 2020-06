AVA, Mo. – An Ava woman has been convicted of first- degree murder in the death of her husband.

Glenda Mason Young was charged with first-degree murder after killing her husband, David Young, in 2017 by shooting him in the face. Glenda alleged that her husband died from an accidental discharge of a firearm while he was cleaning it.

David Young died at the couple’s home in the Squires area.

Glenda Young was arrested May 1, 2018 at the home.