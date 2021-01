This photo is courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Ava teen who was charged with first-degree statutory rape is scheduled for sentencing on April 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Shalin Leeper pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, on Jan. 21, 2021.