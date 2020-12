DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- A teenager has died after a single-car crash in Douglas County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on HWY 181, three miles north of Dora, Missouri Christmas Eve around 9:30 p.m.

The report states the driver of a 2010 Kia Forte lost control of the car, skidded off the road and hit a tree. The 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G’s 41st fatality crash in 2020.