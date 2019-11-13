Ava schools sues Juul, saying e-cigarettes cause ‘enormous distraction’

FILE – This April 16, 2019, file photo, shows a Juul vape pen in Vancouver, Wash. New research released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

AVA, Mo. (News-Leader) — The Ava R-1 School District has joined the list of school districts suing e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, Inc.

The rural southwest Missouri school district filed an 80-page lawsuit Oct. 31 in federal court against Juul, claiming the company marketed its products to teenagers and got a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine.

Ava schools is among those arguing that school districts have felt the brunt of Juul’s misconduct since educators have been forced to spend time and resources on trying to prevent “illegal and unhealthy” use of Juul products by underage students.

“Juul use at school creates enormous distractions for students and detracts from educators’ limited time and resources to educate their student population generally,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also claims Juul misrepresented the amount of nicotine in its products, creating a misleading impression that it’s e-cigarettes are a healthy alternative to smoking.

