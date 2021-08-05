Ava man sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ava man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison without parole for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri announced August 5th that Charles D. Kessler, 41-years-old, was sentenced on July 29th by the U.S. Chief District Judge.

On July 2nd, Kessler pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kessler admitted that he intended to distribute the 37.8 grams of methamphetamine he had in his bedroom safe.

During the search for the methamphetamine, law enforcement officers found a pistol on the headboard of his bed.

Federal law states that it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess any firearm or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Wright County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.