Autopsy scheduled for man who died in the Wright County Jail

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – An autopsy is scheduled for Friday (2/12/21) on the body of a man who died in the Wright County Jail on Thursday.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said today (2/11/21) Daniel Moore is believed to have committed suicide, but an autopsy is being done to confirm the cause of death after family members alleged in interviews that Moore had been beaten while in custody.

Degase and Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin were called in early today to investigate the death, Degase said.

Moore was being held in the Wright County Jail accused of violating his probation on an earlier charge of unlawful use of a weapon, the sheriff said.

Degase said there were no apparent wounds on the body aside from those believed to be self-inflicted.

Ozarks First will update this story when autopsy results become available.