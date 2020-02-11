Autopsy finds slain Joplin man died of gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo (AP).– An autopsy has found that a man who was killed earlier this month in a Joplin home died of a single gunshot wound to his torso.

Police Capt. Nick Jimenez announced the results of the autopsy on 36-year-old Gregory Coble in a news release Monday.

Coble and a woman were shot Feb. 3 during a reported burglary at a home.

Police say the wounded woman has been released from the hospital.

Police initially were seeking other people who may have been involved in the shooting. But no arrests have been made and no charges filed. Jimenez says the case remains under investigation.

