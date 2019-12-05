1  of  3
Autopsy: 2 Moberly inmates died from overdose deaths

MOBERLY, Mo (AP).– A medical examiner says drug overdoses killed two inmates who died within hours of each other in early October at the Moberly Correctional Center.

Boone County Medical Examiner Carl Stacy reported 50-year-old Roland Tyler died from a fentanyl overdose and 33-year-old Clayton King died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Both men were found unresponsive in their cells on Oct. 4.

Two other inmates died within the same 24 hours but the coroner ruled their deaths were from natural causes.

