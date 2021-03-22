Branson businesses see high tourism numbers over spring break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, reached its capacity of 12,000 people by approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20. The theme park said its busy weekend had a lot to do with spring break and the Springfield school system.

“Springfield, which is Missouri’s number one public school district, the largest school district in Missouri, and you’re looking at the whole state of Oklahoma,” said Lisa Rau, director of Public Relations and Publicity for Silver Dollar City. “You got a lot of families.”

Rau said the park’s capacity went up by 3,000 this year, but people still had to be turned away due to so many interested tourists.

“We certainly still have those operational challenges when it has to do with the pandemic and some things we want to make sure we’re doing to present the safest possible environment we can,” said Rau.

The park wasn’t the only place having high tourist numbers. Nikki Sivils, the market director of Branson Landing, said she uses spring break numbers as an indicator for the summer.

“I think when we have really strong spring breaks, it seems like that trend is that our summers are equally as wonderful as our March,” said Sivils.

Both businesses have a similar strategy of keeping people safe.

“We’ve gotten really good at the out of doors stuff and making sure we’re doing the safest possible environment we can,” said Rau.

Sivils said people seem to feel safer outside.

“We’re seeing a lot more masks than we have been, so I think a lot of people are being careful,” said Sivils. “However, I think because we’re outside, they feel a little safer too.”

Branson’s masking mandate will be revisited by the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, March 23. Since the current ordinance is indefinite, the aldermen can choose an end date or repeal the mandate altogether.