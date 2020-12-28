Authorities search for missing Greene County man

WALNUT GROVE, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man from Walnut Grove.

According to a Facebook post, the man missing is 45-year-old Daniel. J. Westermier. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans with black tennis shoes. He is 5’8″, approximately 210lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes, and had a beard with mustache with a brown mole on the right side of his forehead.

Authorities say he walked away from a family member’s house on Jefferson Street in Walnut Grove on Christmas Eve. Westermier was last seen walking southbound on State Highway 123, north of Willard, at approximately 1400 hours on December 24, 2020.

He was carrying a white trash bag containing his laptop and cell phone; however, the family believes the cell phone is not currently working.

Anyone with information on where he is is encouraged to call 911.