Authorities search for man who possibly drowned on Bull Shoals Lake

Local News
BULL SHOALS LAKE.– Authorities are searching for a man who possibly drowned near Lakeview Marina on Bull Shoals Lake.

A witness said that 64-year-old Ralph Rush of Lakeview was last seen near the edge of the lake around 10:00 a.m using a red walker.

Several hours later the red walker and a cell phone were found in the lake. Rush’s wallet was found near the edge of the water.

Authorities from the Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish, U. S. Army Corp of Engineers, and volunteers are composing a search. Underwater cameras and divers are being used in the search.

If you have any information please call the Baxter County Sheriff’s office.

