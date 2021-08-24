Authorities search for armed man in Christian County after attempting to steal a car

OZARK, Mo. – An armed man who attempted to steal a vehicle after abandoning a truck south of Ozark is being sought by Christian County deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.

Patrol Troop D spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure said a plane has been brought out to aid in the search after a canine was unable to locate the man in the vicinity of Covered Bridge Drive, a county road that connects with Selmore Road south of Ozark.

The area is rural and wooded, with some residential development nearby.

OzarksFirst has staff at the scene and will provide additional information as it becomes available.