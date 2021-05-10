Authorities name husband and wife who died in weekend murder-suicide

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department has named the husband and wife who died in a murder-suicide on May 8.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 73-year-old Lawrence R. French killed his wife, 66-year-old Vita M. French, before killing himself.

The two were found dead at a home near Rolla in the 11000 block of County Road 3160.

Authorities are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to call Detective Alex Maurer with the Phelps County Criminal Investigation Division at (573) 426-3860 or the PCSD Tip Line at 426-2936.