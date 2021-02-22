Authorities investigating double homicide in Avilla

AVILLA, Mo.- A male and female were murdered at a home in Avilla Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to 255 Greenfield, Avilla. When authorities got to the scene, they found the bodies of a male and female who appeared to have been murdered.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, a suspect involved, a 24-year-old man from Reeds, Missouri, was arrested for homicide. The man is being held in the Jasper County Jail awaiting formal charges.

An autopsy has been scheduled for both the man and woman. Authorities say this homicide is connected to another homicide from Saturday in Newton County.

This is a developing story.