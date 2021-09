MARIONVILLE, Mo.- One man was found dead in a home Tuesday night with multiple lacerations on his body.

According to the Marionville Police Department, the incident happened around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. When officers got to the home in the 400 block of S. Central, they found a 50-year-old man with numerous laceration injuries.

Police have a known suspect in the investigation and are actively searching for the suspect.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.