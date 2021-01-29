Authorities identify two killed in house fire in Battlefield

BATTLEFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two who were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the victims of the fire were 59-year-old Donald Kipp and 50-year-old Shawna Kipp.

The house fire happened in the 4100 block of W. Somerset.

When crews arrived, they found a working house fire and eventually located two individuals dead inside the residence.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Battlefield Police Department are investigating.