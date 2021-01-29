Authorities identify two killed in house fire in Battlefield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

BATTLEFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two who were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the victims of the fire were 59-year-old Donald Kipp and 50-year-old Shawna Kipp.

The house fire happened in the 4100 block of W. Somerset.

When crews arrived, they found a working house fire and eventually located two individuals dead inside the residence.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Battlefield Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station