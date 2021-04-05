Authorities identify remains found south of West Plains

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has identified remains found near West Plains in March.

The remains were found on March 9 in a wooded area south of West Plains on State Route 17. Investigators say the body remains were that of 35-year-old David Clark of West Plains.

According to a press release, the Howell County coroner received confirmation that the remains belonged to Clark on April 2.

Investigators are still waiting for results from an anthropological examination of the body.

