LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Laclede County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) said they found prescription narcotics, along with other drugs and cash, leading to a Lebanon man’s arrest.

According to a news release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant served on April 6, 2022 led investigators to find:

24 pounds of marijuana

197 grams of THC wax

Nearly 200 prescription narcotics

29 psilocybin mushroom candy bars

14 boxes of THC vape cartridges

two grams of cocaine

six guns

$4,000 in cash

A 53-year-old Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of the Manufacturing and Distribution of A Controlled Substance. LANEG will present a probable cause statement to the prosecutor’s office, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.