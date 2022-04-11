LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Laclede County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) said they found prescription narcotics, along with other drugs and cash, leading to a Lebanon man’s arrest.
According to a news release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant served on April 6, 2022 led investigators to find:
- 24 pounds of marijuana
- 197 grams of THC wax
- Nearly 200 prescription narcotics
- 29 psilocybin mushroom candy bars
- 14 boxes of THC vape cartridges
- two grams of cocaine
- six guns
- $4,000 in cash
A 53-year-old Lebanon man was arrested on suspicion of the Manufacturing and Distribution of A Controlled Substance. LANEG will present a probable cause statement to the prosecutor’s office, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.