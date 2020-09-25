Authorities arrest man in Laclede County, seize over 30 guns

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- Multiple law enforcement agencies have arrested a man and seized more than 30 guns the man had.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Justin Perry King is a convicted felon and is ineligible to possess a firearm. Authorities say two of the guns King had have been confirmed stolen, a pistol stolen from Springfield and a long gun stolen from Laclede County.

Sheriff David Millsap says they also found illegal drugs and a stolen game camera.

“We believe most of the guns were being traded for methamphetamine. I would estimate we seized nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Under federal law, a convicted felon cannot possess ammunition. Two of the guns seized were illegal guns, a sawed-off shotgun and modified AR-15,” Sheriff Milsap said.

Sheriff Millsap says his office will be sending a probation violation warrant and a Probable Cause Statements to the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the stolen weapons, the illegal weapons and drugs found on the scene.

Besides King, another male was arrested at the residence for drug possession, the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the other guns, based on reports of stolen guns. Any potential owner of a gun that was seized will be contacted.