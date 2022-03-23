SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and Springfield Public Schools honored David Harrison by hosting a birthday party for him.

320 Harrison Elementary School students celebrated Harrison with a card, a gift, and a birthday cake.

“Well, I can’t believe it, but I’m having a birthday party at a school named after me, and I can’t think of a nicer thing to have happen,” says Harrison.

He read his newest book to the fourth-graders in the library.

“When you write, you’re by yourself. I work seven hours a day, five days a week, but I’m by myself. So when I finally get the audience, the kids I’m writing for, and see the reactions and their faces, that’s payday. And I can’t wait to do it again. It’s very addictive.” says Harrison.

Harrison has authored more than 70 children’s books, is the former school board president, is a founding member of the Foundation for SPS, and created Reading Roundup.