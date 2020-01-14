Austin Sanders dies after single-vehicle crash

“The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.”

BRANSON, Mo. — A Forsyth man is dead after a car wreck on Highway 65 over the weekend.

According to his father, Terry Sanders, 30-year-old Austin Sanders fell asleep at the wheel Saturday night and his car went off the side of the road.

The funeral will be held at the Clay Cooper Theater on the Branson strip at 2 p.m.

The original venue was the Americana theater but this has been changed due to technical problems.

Terry Sanders, a well known Branson performer, says his son played guitar in two bands: Snake Fighter and Venus of Willendorf.