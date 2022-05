AURORA, Mo. – The Sunset Drive-In Theater in Aurora is now for sale, according to a Facebook post by Verus Network, the realty company listing the property.

The property is 5 acres and includes a main building with restrooms, concessions/main cooking area, office, and projection room.

It also includes a box office, a second concessions building, 2 storage sheds, and 300 parking spaces, as well as a playground area and outdoor seating.