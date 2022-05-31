AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora resident was indicted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized by authorities during the investigation.

Brian Hall, 44-years-old, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Two others were also indicted in the conspiracy: 28-year-old Jaqueline Bojorquez and 37-year-old Jeffery Hughley.

Bojorquez and Hughley are charged together in one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.