LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — After being on the run for close to three weeks, a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrest Kyle Huse from Aurora.

According to the Monett Police Department, the 31-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a shooting that happened Aug. 20.

Huse remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail.

