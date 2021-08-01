August 1 marked the first day for the Sunflower Festival

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A sunflower maze was just one of many things to do at the Sunflower Festival at Country Roads Family Fun Farm near Stotts City.

Sunflowers were the big attraction at Sunday’s event. The event also included food, family activities, hayrides, and for visitors to pick their own sunflowers.

There were even pink, green, and white sunflowers in the mix.

“Everyone loves a sunflower,” said Holly Wright. ” It seems to be a unifying flower for all people from all different walks of life. we have all kinds of people coming out so the unifying aspect of sunflowers is something to appreciate.”

The sunflower festival continues every Saturday and Sunday through August.