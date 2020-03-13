Auditor Galloway calls Gov. Parson to declare public health emergency in Missouri

MISSOURI.— Auditor Nicole Galloway asks Governor Mike Parson to declare a public health emergency in Missouri.
Galloway made the following statement:
“The Governor must issue an emergency declaration so that the state can access funds and take additional actions to respond to this growing public health emergency. These funds are needed immediately to rapidly expand the availability of testing for COVID-19. An emergency declaration gives the Governor unique powers that can expand the availability of public health resources and control community spread of the disease. Governors from both parties are taking these steps. As we have seen in other states and across the globe, this disease spreads quickly. While it may seem like we’re not in the midst of a pandemic now, it’s only a matter of time unless we act accordingly. Hope is not enough.”