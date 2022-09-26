SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle ran into a Chevrolet Camaro around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Shannon County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 2016 Arctic Cat Caterpillar ATV collided with the front of a 2002 Camaro 10 miles west of Ellington. The driver of the Camaro — Trevor R. Swaringam, 20, of Ironton — was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

All three passengers on the ATV were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver — Heather A. Cates, 38, of Eminence — was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The 7-year-old and 12-year-old boys on the ATV were taken to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.