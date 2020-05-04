Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

ATV accident claims life in northeast Missouri

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ATV Accident graphic

NEW LONDON, Mo. (AP/Hannibal Courier-Post) – A 19-year-old man from northeast Missouri has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Jarrad Verdier of Palmyra died at the scene of the accident at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Verdier was riding a four-wheel ATV in a rural area near New London when it went off the road and hit a fence, ejecting Verdier.

He was pronounced dead by the county coroner. New London is about 105 miles (169 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now