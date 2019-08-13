Attraction reaches new heights at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo.– Silver Dollar City announced its newest attraction coming in the summer of 2020 called “Mystic River Falls.”

Mystic River Falls will be a half-mile river ride approximately five minutes long.

The ride will go up more than 8 stories tall with a lift tower and then drop. It will be the tallest river raft attraction in the country.

In addition to the new attraction, there will be a BBQ restaurant near the ride called Rivertown Smokehouse.

Visitors will be introduced to “Pumpkin Nights,” featuring thousands of illuminated icons and an “Old Time Christmas” returns with a taller than ever special effects Christmas tree.

All together from September to next year the advancements add up to be a 30 million dollar investment.

In 2020 Silver Dollar City will be celebrating 60 years of business.

This is a developing story.