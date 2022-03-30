SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The judge in the case filed by Missouri’s Attorney General against Springfield Public Schools over the district’s response to a request for information has ruled the case can move forward.

Monday, a judge in the case ruled that after considering the motion, the judge decided to overrule the district’s motion to dismiss the case.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he was suing Springfield Public Schools (SPS) in November of 2021 for Sunshine law violations that Schmitt claims occurred after his office requested public records from the school district relating to Critical Race Theory.

Schmitt said in a news release, “I will always fight for parents’ rights to know exactly what schools are teaching their children.”

Springfield Public Schools responded to the lawsuit after it was filed in a statement that said, in part, “SPS is disappointed by the Attorney General’s decision to use the power of his office to attack public education. This is an attempt to intimidate SPS, and while it will not prevail, it will, unfortunately, require considerable taxpayer resources to defend.”

In January 2022, The judge in the case, Judge Mark Powell, said Schmitt needed to change and resubmit the lawsuit because of the political content in the suit.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is one of the Republican candidates hoping to secure a spot on the November ballot and run for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.