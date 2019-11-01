Attorney general warns about apple tech support scam

Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning the public about an apple tech support scam.

The scam will play a message saying someone’s iCloud account has been compromised.

Here’s an example of what the message would say:

“This is Molly from Apple Support. We have found some suspicious activities in your iCloud account. That your iCloud account has been breached. Before using any Apple device please contact Apple Support advisor. Press 1. Connect with Apple Support advisor press 2.”

The attorney general’s office says it is seeing a rise in live callers trying to scam Missourians with a similar scam.

The attorney general recommends that you hang up the call immediately.