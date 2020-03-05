Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows Senior citizens how they can avoid getting scammed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–What are the most common ways senior citizens get scammed, and how can they be avoided?

Robocalls, mail fraud, and identity theft are just three of many scams that impact the elderly.

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt offered advice to seniors in Springfield about this very issue.

Schmitt discusses how to identify, avoid, and report these scams.

A common scam is the grandparent scam, which is when you get a call from someone claiming to be your loved one who is in trouble. The scammer says, “if you don’t give me some money, I’m going to have more problems.”

Schmitt encourages people to hang up immediately.

Debbie Prothero sat in on Schmitt’s presentation when just four weeks ago, she was a victim of bank fraud. Someone took a good chunk of her money out of her checking account. She says she immediately knew something was wrong when she checked her bank app.

Debbie Prothero, a senior citizen, says, “It’s really sad because most senior citizens are on a fixed income.”

Prothero says she did end up getting her money back a week later.

Schmitt says hearing about these scams prompted him to create what is called the safe citizens initiative. The goal of that initiative is to raise awareness and protect the elderly.