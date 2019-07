CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– AT&T wireless users in Christian County may not be able to call 9-1-1 in the area.

Christian County Emergency Management were told that AT&T is experiencing an outage.

This is the third time in less than a week that this has happened. Christian County Emergency Management said the telephone companies are not sure what keeps causing this issue.

If you have an emergency you are asked to call 417-582-1030