ATM robbery suspect charged after guards kill accomplice

CLAYTON, Mo (AP).– An ATM robbery suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after two guards fatally shot an accomplice in suburban St. Louis as the would-be robbers awaited sentencing in another attempted ATM heist.

Twenty-one-year-old Decarlo Powell, of Florissant, Missouri, is jailed without bond in the attempted Jan. 7 holdup in which 19-year-old Jordan Pruitt, of St. Louis, was killed.

Powell also was charged Saturday with robbery, assault and armed criminal actions.

The probable cause statement says Powell was just three days and Pruitt three weeks away from being sentenced in a December 2017 attempt to rob ATM workers when they tried the similar holdup.

