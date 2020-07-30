Athletic competition suspended at Colleg of the Ozarks and School of the Ozarks

POINT LOOKOUT, MO. — College of the Ozarks has announced they will suspend all athletic competition for the College and high school for fall 2020 due to concerns involving COVID-19.

“The College’s goal is to remain in session throughout the fall semester,” said President Jerry C. Davis. “Therefore, we have to minimize risk to the campus. Because of the residential nature of our campus, we cannot participate in activities that put our students at risk.”

The College said they plan to resume athletic competitions as soon as it is safe.

For additional information, visit https://www.cofo.edu/.

