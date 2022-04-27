SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Athletes have a new place to seek rehabilitation and performance improvement care in Springfield. Mercy Hospital opened its new sports medicine clinic Wednesday, April 27.

The new Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine Westedge is located on East Madison Street between South Kimbrough Avenue and South Holland Avenue just west of Missouri State University.

Jim Raynor, who is the Administrative Director of Mercy Sports Medicine said Mercy wanted to expand its capacity for care in a location that is more convenient for the Missouri State University, Evangel and Springfield Public School students seeking services.

The new clinic will also be a training facility for graduate students who recently earned their licenses.

The clinic offers services for workers` compensation injuries to bones, muscles and soft tissues. Patients in need of this type of care can self-refer to the clinic when their doctors say they need therapy.