At least one injured in shooting at Missouri mall

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — At least one person has been shot Thursday at a Missouri mall, police said.

According to the Independence Police Department, police officers were working off duty security when they heard gunshots inside the Independence Center around 5:13 p.m.

Police found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

One person has been detained by police in connection to the shooting.

Witnesses told NewsNation affiliate WDAF that they heard at least six gunshots near the food court area.

This past Saturday another massive fight broke out at Independence Center. Police say several hundred unaccompanied teens started multiple large fights at about 5:30p.m.

Last weekend’s fight prompted mall owners to announce a change. Starting this Friday, no one under 17 will be allowed on mall property Fridays through Sundays after 3 p.m. without their parents or legal guardian.

Saturday, 10 people in all, including six adults, were arrested. Four were the parents or grandparents of teens involved in the melee. Charges range from endangering the welfare of a minor to assault on a law enforcement officer.

In November 2019, a big mall brawl damaged property and a police car. Teens took food off customer’s tables. Then in October 2020, there was another fight reportedly involving 300 juveniles.

At that point, a 9 p.m. teen curfew was established in the area, and the city said parents would be issued citations for youth who didn’t comply.