SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health and the Springfield-Greene County Library District will begin distributing at-home testing kits at all Greene County Library locations today, June 6.

Four testing kits will be distributed per household, which includes two antigen tests each and a guide for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19.

The kits are free to the public and a total of 2,500 will be distributed.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, at-home antigen tests offer more accurate results at times of peak viral load, which occurs two days before and three days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. They are good for surveillance in the event of an exposure or if someone starts to show symptoms.

At-home antigen test results are usually available in 15-20 minutes.

Community members are encouraged to report positive at-home test results using the Health Department COVID-19 Home Testing Survey.

For more COVID-19 testing information visit COVIDTesting417.com.